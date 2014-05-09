(Adds quote, details)
By Manoj Kumar
NEW DELHI May 9 India's trade deficit narrowed
in April due to a sharp fall in gold imports and an uptick in
exports, easing pressure on the current account balance,
government data showed on Friday.
The drop in gold imports could strengthen demand for easing
of restrictions that the government imposed last year to rein in
the current account deficit and ease pressure on the rupee.
Gold imports fell 74.1 percent in the first month of the
fiscal year 2014/15 from a year earlier.
Finance Minister P. Chidambaram had raised the import tax on
gold to 10 percent from an initial 2 percent and introduced
administrative controls that helped bridge the current account
gap.
India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, predicted to
form the next government later this month, has promised to ease
restrictions on gold imports, saying these curbs had led to
smuggling.
Its prime ministerial candidate, Narendra Modi, has said
that any action on gold should take into account the interests
of the public and traders, not just economics and policy.
India's current account deficit is estimated to fall to
around $35 billion in the fiscal year 2013/14 from about $88
billion the previous year.
Analysts, however, said early easing of restrictions on gold
imports and a recovery in the economy could lead to a surge in
the import bill - again widening the current account gap.
"Risks are that the current account deficit could re-widen
back towards 3 percent if gold imports rebound sharply when
trade restrictions are lifted, along with an improvement
in the domestic investment cycle," said DBS in a research note
on Friday.
The trade deficit stood at $10.09 billion, down
from $10.51 billion in March, the data released by the Ministry
of Commerce and Industry showed on Friday.
Merchandise exports rose 5.26 percent from a
year earlier to $25.63 billion, after falling 3.15 percent in
March.
Imports fell 15 percent year-on-year to $35.72
billion last month, the data showed.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by
Malini Menon and Sanjeev Miglani)