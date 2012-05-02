(Corrects historical reference in headline and 1st paragraph,
makes clear fall is year-on-year)
* March exports fall 5.7 pct on-year
* Government criticised amid slowing growth
* $185 bln trade deficit for 2011/12 as oil rises
By Matthias Williams
NEW DELHI, May 1 India's annual exports fell in
March for the first time in four months as demand weakened in
the United States and Europe, further clouding the outlook for
the country's balance of payments.
Exports fell 5.7 percent to $28.7 billion from the same
period a year earlier, continuing a sharp slowdown in shipments
in recent months that, combined with high imports of oil and
gold, has sparked concern over the country's swelling trade
deficit.
The export decline was the first since November, when
shipments dropped to $22.3 billion from $22.5 billion in the
same period a year earlier.
The export drop is the latest bad news for India's faltering
economy. Ratings agency Standard & Poor's cut its credit rating
outlook for India to negative last week, reflecting investor
concerns about hefty fiscal and current account deficits and
political paralysis that has put a brake on economic reforms.
India beat the government's target of about 20 percent
export growth for the full fiscal year in 2011/12, which ended
in March.
But Trade Secretary Rahul Khullar warned in January that
exporters in Asia's third-largest economy faced a "difficult
year", pointing to economic and financial weakness in the
European Union, India's largest trade partner.
"The contraction in exports is worrisome," said Anubhuti
Sahay, an economist at Standard Chartered bank in Mumbai.
"We still need to see if the contraction is just a temporary
blip or not. It is not surprising, though, because if you talk
about the main trading partners in Europe, there is a slowdown
there."
GOVERNMENT POLICY CRITICISED
India's balance of payments slipped into negative territory
for the first time in three years in the three months through
December on shrinking dollar inflows.
The current account deficit was $19.6 billion
in the December quarter, higher than $9.7 billion a year
earlier.
Rising global oil prices pushed up import bills for the
country, which buys more than 80 percent of its oil from
overseas.
The deterioration in the current account deficit is expected
to pile pressure on the rupee, which fell nearly 16
percent against the U.S. dollar in 2011.
The rupee recovered somewhat early this year, but has lost
around 6 percent since February as foreign investment dried up,
highlighting its reliance on volatile capital inflows.
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's government has been hit by
months of criticism over corruption scandals and the wobbling
economy.
Mark Mobius, one of the world's best-known emerging market
investors, was the latest to criticise New Delhi for "many, many
big policy mistakes". In an interview with Reuters on Tuesday,
he singled out controversial tax reform proposals that would hit
international firms.
India's imports rose 24.3 percent to $42.6 billion in March,
government data showed on Tuesday. Oil imports rose 32.5 percent
to $15.8 billion. The trade deficit was $13.9 billion.
India's exports rose an annual 21 percent to $303.7 billion
for the fiscal year 2011/12, while imports rose 32.2 percent to
$488.6 billion, figures released by the trade ministry also
showed. The trade deficit for the full fiscal year was $184.9
billion.
(Additional reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; Editing by Kim
Coghill)