NEW DELHI Aug 14 India's annual exports fell 14.8 percent to $22.4 billion in July, while imports fell 7.61 percent to $37.9 billion, leaving a trade deficit of $15.5 billion, a senior trade ministry official said on Tuesday, citing provisional data.

Exports have fallen from year-earlier levels in four out of the last five months.

Exports between April and July fell 5.06 percent on year to $80.44 billion, trade secretary S R Rao said. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Anand Basu)