Reuters Market Eye - India is still not a "crowded trade" for foreign investors, Credit Suisse said, despite $7.3 billion of net foreign buying since March.

Credit Suisse estimates net foreign buying of Indian shares on a rolling 12-month basis as a percentage of market cap is running at 0.9 percent below its historical average of 1.2 percent and below Japan's 1.8 percent and Taiwan's 1.3 percent.

The investment bank reiterates Indian and South Korean shares as its two biggest overweights in Asia-Pacific.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)