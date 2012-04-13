NEW DELHI, April 13 India's trade deficit in the 2011/12 fiscal year is seen at $185 billion, Trade Minister Anand Sharma said, higher than a revised estimate, mainly on a surge in crude oil prices.

India imports nearly 80 percent of its crude oil needs.

Trade Secretary Rahul Khullar said last month India's trade deficit for the 2011/12 financial year that ended on March 31 would likely touch $175-180 billion from an earlier estimate of $160 billion.

April-March exports have crossed $300 billion, Sharma said citing provisional data, while imports during the period were seen at $485 billion. (Reporting by Annie Bannerji and Arup RoyChoudhury; writing by Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)