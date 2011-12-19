India's fuel demand rose 5.4 percent in May
India's fuel demand rose 5.4 percent in May, compared with the same period last year.
NEW DELHI The depreciating rupee is a "matter of concern", Trade Minister Anand Sharma said on Monday after a meeting with industry bodies regarding a decline in industrial production.
The rupee has dropped more than 16 percent against the U.S. dollar since July, making it Asia's worst performing currency this year.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh, editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
India's fuel demand rose 5.4 percent in May, compared with the same period last year.
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is at an advanced stage of preparing a list of bad loans where resolution is required under the country's insolvency and bankruptcy rules, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday.