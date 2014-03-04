PRECIOUS-Gold steady on safe-haven demand amid N.Korea, France concerns
* Geopolitical worries continue to drive safe-haven demand * Gold expected to hit $1,300 per ounce by end of week * SPDR Gold holdings see best one-day gains since Sept. 2016 (Updates prices) By Sethuraman N R April 20 Gold prices held firm on Thursday after falling as much as 1 percent the previous day, with tensions surrounding North Korea and the upcoming French presidential election driving safe-haven demand. Spot gold was mostly unchanged at $1,2