A ragpicker boy jumps onto a moving train in search of plastic bottles for reselling, at a railway station in New Delhi February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

NEW DELHI Trade Minister Anand Sharma said on Tuesday he hoped the government would soon consider a proposal to allow foreign direct investment in India's railways.

The proposal, first aired in January, would seek to unblock infrastructure bottlenecks on the world's fourth-largest railway network, which is state run, that have contributed to a halving of economic growth since the global financial crisis.

It would allow foreign investors to fully own new suburban services, high-speed tracks and connections to ports, mines and power stations, sources said at the time.

