By Manoj Kumar
NEW DELHI May 21 India's central bank is
working to liberalise its foreign exchange rules to make it
easier to do business with Asia's third-largest economy, Deputy
Governor H.R. Khan said on Thursday, a step that could support
flagging exports.
In line with Khan's announcement, the central bank took a
small step by simplifying the process for Indian companies to
raise rupee funds offshore.
Exporters asked the Reserve Bank of India to ease rules for
tracking cross-border trade amounting to over $15 billion
annually via third countries to boost exports, said industry
officials who attended a town-hall meeting with Khan.
"We have got a positive response from the RBI and it could
soon issue directions to banks," said S.C. Ralhan, president of
the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO).
India's exports contracted by 14 percent in April from a
year earlier, falling for the fifth straight month and casting a
shadow over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of achieving
over 8 percent economic growth in 2015/16 fiscal year.
Rules on cross-border transactions aimed at curbing money
laundering, terrorist financing and drug trafficking were
hurting trade, and locking up $2 billion of payments in banks,
the exporters told Khan.
Following a global anti-money-laundering campaign, the RBI
now insists on complete information about importers and wants
payments to be made directly into the bank accounts of exporters
so that it can track transactions.
Bankers estimate the global flow of funds through money
laundering could be in the range of $600 billion to $2 trillion
a year, while including exporters and importers among the high
risk category.
"While appreciating RBI's money-laundering concerns, we have
urged to trail documents after payments and not at the time of
shipments," said Ajay Sahai, a senior executive at FIEO.
"Indian exporters are working in a buyers' market, not in a
sellers' market."
Earlier this year, RBI ordered banks to tighten monitoring
of export finance deals after investigators uncovered an
invoicing scam they suspect is part of a multi-billion-dollar
scheme to exploit Western financial sanctions against Iran.
Exporters said strict banking rules were hurting trade with
African and Latin American countries such as Brazil and
Venezuela where buyers preferred to pay through intermediaries
due to higher currency transaction costs and other reasons.
Currently, due to issues such as inadequate banking
facilities, half of India's $30 billion exports to Africa go via
Dubai and other countries, Sahai said.
Many buyers in Africa and even Russia preferred to make
payments via intermediaries in third countries due to
wide-differences on exchange rate transaction fees.
