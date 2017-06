NEW DELHI Dec 9 India is facing a serious balance of trade problem, Trade Secretary Rahul Khullar said on Friday, as export figures so far in the current fiscal year have been overestimated by $9 billion.

India's trade deficit for the 2011/12 fiscal year is seen in the range of $155 billion to $160 billion, he said.

Khullar also said the country is not quite on course to meet the 2011/12 export target of $300 billion. (Reporting by Matthias Williams; editing by Malini Menon)