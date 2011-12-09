NEW DELHI Dec 9 India's comfort level for current account deficit is 3-3.5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), Trade Secretary Rahul Khullar said on Friday.

He had earlier said India was facing a serious balance of trade problem as export figures so far in the current fiscal year have been overestimated by $9 billion.

India's posted a deficit of 2.6 percent of GDP on its current account in the fiscal year ended March 2011. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh)