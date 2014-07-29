* WTO stand-off comes at time of record food stockpiles
* Modi's tough line on subsidies seen lifting his rural
appeal
* Ruling party seeking to build up rural power base
* Global trade deal by July 31 deadline in doubt
By Manoj Kumar and Mayank Bhardwaj
NEW DELHI, July 29 With grain silos spilling
over, exports on the rise and an avowed market champion for
prime minister, India's threat to trash a global trade deal in
the name of food security appears puzzling.
But government officials say Prime Minister Narendra Modi is
prepared to brazen out global outrage to seize a historic
opportunity to build a rural power base with his defence of farm
subsidies and to banish memories of humiliating national food
shortages.
Modi triumphed in general elections only two months ago, but
polls are never far away in the world's largest democracy and
his Bharatiya Janata Party has its eyes already on new campaigns
in the breadbowl states of Haryana and Maharashtra.
More than two-thirds of 1.26 billion Indians live in rural
areas and Modi's party, traditionally stronger in the cities,
needs to secure more farmers' votes to consolidate its power.
Party officials are confident New Delhi's tough line at
World Trade Organization talks in Geneva will accomplish that.
"A strong stance in Geneva sends a message to the
farmers and poor people that unlike the (last government), Modi
can take on the global powers to safeguard the interests of
rural India," said a party lawmaker, who declined to be named.
Modi's government demanded a halt to a globally agreed
timetable on new customs rules and said a permanent agreement on
food stockpiling and subsidies must be in place at the same
time, well ahead of a 2017 target agreed last December in Bali.
Critics say India's brinkmanship threatens a deal that could
add a trillion dollars to global prosperity and create 21
million jobs.
With a key deadline on Thursday looking increasingly tricky,
Modi risks alienating allies including the United States, whose
top envoy John Kerry is due in New Delhi on Wednesday for talks
that will be in the shadow of the row.
If India goes through with its threatened veto, critics say
it would cripple WTO talks, hasten trade negotiations elsewhere
- something that India opposes - and swiftly trigger trade
disputes challenging India's stockpiling policy.
ASSERTIVE INDIA
But the gambit is paying off at home where the opposition,
industry chambers and many economists welcome India asserting
itself more on the international stage.
"Modi like any good strong leader is committed to 'India
first', that was his campaign," said Samir Saran, of the
Observer Research Foundation think-tank.
India rejects international criticism by saying that it is
responsible for the wellbeing of a quarter of the world's poor
and that its subsidy burden is vastly overestimated.
Current WTO rules limit subsidies to farmers in developing
countries to 10 percent of the total value of agricultural
produce based on 1986-88 prices. New Delhi is asking for the
formula to be adjusted for inflation and fears that if the Bali
trade facilitation deal is signed by July 31 as planned, the
questions of stockpiling and subsidies will end up on the back
burner.
India provides subsidised fertiliser and seeds to farmers
and buys wheat and rice from them at fixed prices to boost
output, build stocks for welfare plans and meet any emergency.
The incentives, coupled with good rains over the past few
years, have sent output soaring and state warehouses
overflowing.
As of July 1, India had 21.2 million tonnes of rice and 39.8
million tonnes of wheat stockpiles, more than double the
respective buffer norms.
Yet New Delhi is determined to hold on to these vast
reserves, partly because of painful memories of dependence on
U.S. food aid in the 1960s. Furthermore, as recently as 2006,
India's surpluses vanished after two years of drought and it was
forced to import grains, sending global food prices rocketing.
Monsoon rains are expected to be below average this year.
"India cannot afford to rely on imports of rice and wheat as
no one produces (enough) to feed a county of India's size," said
a senior farm ministry official. "Two successive droughts in
India will scare the world market and prices will surge in an
unimaginable way."
REFORMS STILL ON?
Government experts say nearly half of about 60 million
tonnes of grains set aside for distribution at subsidized prices
is siphoned off by corrupt officials, raising the question why
India would burn bridges to defend such a inefficient system.
Still, some experts say India's best choice might be to
simply try to improve it - since a change to cash transfer
subsidies recommended by many economists will take years in a
country with few rural banks.
India's nation-sized states are working to fix the system of
warehouses and ration shops that dates back to the famines of
the 1960s, emulating simple solutions adopted by states that
have dramatically cut waste and improved delivery.
"The public distribution system has been making slow but
steady improvement," Peter Kenmore, the United Nations' Food and
Agriculture Representative in India, told Reuters.
"It is slow, sure, too slow, but basically the PDS is
straightening out," he said, adding that FAO's position is that
India's food subsidies do not distort global markets.
