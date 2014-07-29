July 29 India threatened to block a worldwide
reform of custom rules last week, saying it wants an agreement
on food subsidies and stockholding to run parallel to the trade
facilitation pact.
With grain silos spilling over, exports on the rise and an
avowed market champion for prime minister, New Delhi's threat to
trash the trade deal in the name of food security and farm
subsidies appears puzzling.
But government officials say Prime Minister Narendra Modi is
prepared to brazen out global outrage to seize a historic
opportunity to build a rural power base as farmers' best ally
and banishing memories of humiliating national food shortages.
Following are key facts on India's food stockpiling and its
stand at WTO.
GRAIN STOCKPILES & SUBSIDIES
* India rice reserves stood at 21.2 million tonnes as of
July 1 and wheat stockpiles were at 39.8 million tonnes -- more
than double the government's buffer requirements for both
commodities.
* India, the world's second biggest rice and wheat consumer,
has been annually spending 900 billion to 1 trillion rupees
($16.63 billion) on procurement of grains from farmers every
year.
* But this cost will rise to 1.15 trillion rupees in the
financial year to March, 2015 as the world's second most
populous nation is rolling out the Food Security Act. The act
promises subsidised grains to some 810 million people, compared
with about 318 million covered under the programme earlier.
* In the past 10 years, the government has more than doubled
the price it pays farmers for rice and wheat. The country paid
about 14,000 rupees for one tonne of wheat this year and about
13,600 rupees for a tonne of rice.
GRAIN PRODUCTION AND EXPORTS
* India, the world's second biggest grain producer, has seen
its rice output climb to 106.3 million tonnes last year from 83
million tonnes in 2004, according to the U.S. Department of
Agriculture data. Wheat production rose to 93.5 million tonnes
this year from 72 million tonnes in 2005.
* India emerged as the world's biggest rice exporter in
2013, selling more than 10 million tonnes and edging out
Thailand. In the year to June 2013, the country's wheat exports
jumped to 8.7 million tonnes, a five-fold gain from a year
earlier.
* Still, India has faced stiff competition from Thailand in
the global rice market in recent months while bumper wheat
production in the Black Sea region has pushed the South Asian
nation out of business.
INDIA'S POSITION
* India wants an agreement on food subsidy and stockholding
to run parallel to the trade facilitation pact. It wants
setting up of a dedicated special session of the committee on
agriculture to find a permanent solution on public stockholding
for food security by December 31, 2014.
* New Delhi is seeking to update the base of calculating
food subsidies from 1986-88 prices to the current level, taking
into account inflation and currency movements.
AGREEMENT IN BALI ON FOOD STOCKPILING
* In December 2013, the WTO members in Bali agreed on an
interim solution to shield food stockpiling programmes in
developing countries such as India, so that they would not be
legally challenged even if the limits on trade distortion were
breached.
* They agreed on an interim solution until a permanent one
is reached in four years.
* Under the previous WTO pact, developing countries are
allowed to buy grains from farmers at support prices to build
stocks, subsidising up to 10 percent of the value of output.
($1 = 60.1150 Indian Rupees)
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj, Manoj Kumar and Krishna N Das;
compiled by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)