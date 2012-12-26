(Adds details, quotes)
By Arup Roychoudhury
NEW DELHI Dec 26 India announced incentives to
revive growth in exports on Wednesday as it looks to narrow a
trade deficit that has put the country's current account balance
and currency under pressure.
As part of the package, the government extended a
2-percentage-point interest subsidy on rupee-denominated export
loans for labour-intensive and small-scale industries by one
year to the end of March 2014 to cushion the impact of weak
demand in developed economies.
Commerce and Industry Minister Anand Sharma also extended
the interest subsidy to the engineering sector, which has been
the biggest contributor to Indian exports. However, he did not
quantify the monetary value of these incentives.
"They are directly linked to productivity, job creation and
job sustenance," he said. "A sharp decline in labour-intensive
sectors is adversely impacting employment sectors, job
creation."
Merchandise exports, which make about one-fifth of India's
economy, have grown just once in the last nine months. The
underperformance of the sector has exacerbated the pain for
Asia's third-largest economy, which is battling its worst
slowdown in a decade.
Economic growth for the current fiscal year that ends in
March is forecast to be 5.7-5.9 percent, the country's slowest
since 2002/03.
Sharma said falling exports were a "matter of concern" that,
coupled with a high import bill, had left the country with a
worryingly high trade deficit.
India's exports fell by 5.95 percent between April and
November from the same period of last year, leading to a trade
deficit of $129.5 billion.
That contraction has cast doubt on the government's exports
target of $360 billion for fiscal 2012/13.
"Our export performance has also to be viewed in the
backdrop of the global slowdown, particularly the developments
in Europe," Sharma said. "The (exports) contraction is directly
linked to that."
The widening trade gap has swollen India's current account
deficit to a record high and pushed the rupee sharply lower.
The current account gap stood at 3.9 percent of gross
domestic product (GDP) in the April-June quarter, the latest
period for which data are available, slightly lower than an
all-time high of 4.5 percent the previous quarter.
Economists at Nomura expect the deficit to have hit a new
high of 4.9 percent of GDP in the July-September quarter due to
high non-oil imports.
The deterioration in the current account deficit caused the
rupee to be one of the worst-performing currencies in Asia this
year and increased the country's reliance on volatile capital
inflows to fund the shortfall.
