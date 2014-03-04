BRIEF-Fortune Financial Services (India) to consider merger of fortune integrated assets finance with co
* Says to consider merger of Fortune Integrated Assets Finance Limited with Fortune Financial Services
NEW DELHI, March 4 India's trade minister launched a broadside on Tuesday against the United States, accusing Washington of trade protectionism and making it hard for Indian nationals to obtain U.S. visas.
Trade Minister Anand Sharma, speaking at a news briefing, also said that India's patent law was compliant with the rules of the World Trade Organisation. India would not agree to tougher rules on protecting intellectual property, he added. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Rajesh Kumar Singh; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by John Chalmers)
April 19 Information technology company Mindtree Ltd said consolidated net profit fell 27 percent in the fourth quarter hurt by a foreign exchange loss and fewer client additions.