WASHINGTON Nov 13 An agreement between the
United States and India to move ahead with a global trade
facilitation agreement should give new momentum to multilateral
efforts at the World Trade Organization, U.S. Trade
Representative Michael Froman said on Thursday.
"On the basis of this breakthrough with India, we now look
forward to working with all WTO Members and with
Director-General Roberto Azevedo to reach a consensus that
enables full implementation of all elements of the landmark Bali
Package, including the Trade Facilitation Agreement," Froman
said in a statement.
USTR said the U.S.-India agreement meant the trade
facilitation agreement should be implemented without conditions.
It made clear that WTO members would not challenge food security
programs under WTO dispute settlement procedures until a
permanent solution had been agreed and adopted.
