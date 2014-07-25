Australia shares steady ahead of bank earnings, budget; NZ higher
May 1Australian shares were flat on Monday as a weak performance on Wall Street checked demand ahead looming banking sector earnings and the Federal budget.
WASHINGTON, July 25 U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman said on Friday backsliding on a World Trade Organization deal struck in Bali last December threatened a serious blow to the credibility of the global trading system.
"We are deeply disappointed that backsliding on trade facilitation has brought the WTO to the brink of crisis," Froman said after India said it will only back customs reforms if its demands on food stockpiling rules are implemented in the same timeframe.
The United States would consult with other WTO members on appropriate next steps, he said in a statement. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by James Dalgleish)
WASHINGTON, April 30 U.S. congressional negotiators have hammered out a bipartisan agreement on a spending package to keep the federal government funded through the end of the current fiscal year on Sept. 30, a senior congressional aide said on Sunday.