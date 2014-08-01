NEW DELHI Aug 1 India is prepared to engage
with members of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) to sign a
deal on trade facilitation and food security in September, a
senior trade ministry official said on Friday.
India's demands for concessions on agricultural stockpiling
blocked on Thursday a global deal to standardise customs rules,
which would have been the first global trade reform in two
decades.
New Delhi has sought an indefinite peace clause on food
security until a permanent solution is found, said the official,
who did not wish to be identified due to the sensitivity of the
matter.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Rajesh Kumar Singh;
editing by Malini Menon)