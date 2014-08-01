NEW DELHI Aug 1 India is prepared to engage with members of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) to sign a deal on trade facilitation and food security in September, a senior trade ministry official said on Friday.

India's demands for concessions on agricultural stockpiling blocked on Thursday a global deal to standardise customs rules, which would have been the first global trade reform in two decades.

New Delhi has sought an indefinite peace clause on food security until a permanent solution is found, said the official, who did not wish to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Malini Menon)