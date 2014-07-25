Indian markets closed on Monday for public holiday
MUMBAI India's markets are closed on Monday for a public holiday. Trading will resume on Tuesday.
NEW DELHI India will find it difficult to support a protocol on global trade without "an assurance and visible outcomes" that a permanent solution was being negotiated over its concerns about public food stockholding, the trade minister said on Friday.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Writing by Frank Jack Daniel)
MUMBAI India's markets are closed on Monday for a public holiday. Trading will resume on Tuesday.
TOKYO Oil prices edged lower on Monday, undermined by a weak manufacturers survey out of China, and despite talk that OPEC-led crude oil output cuts could be extended when oil priducers meet later this month.