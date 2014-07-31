* India digs in heels on agriculture stockpiling demands
* WTO chief says smallest nations will suffer most
(Adds expiry of deadline, reaction)
By David Brunnstrom and Tom Miles
NEW DELHI/GENEVA, July 31 The World Trade
Organization failed on Thursday to reach a deal to standardise
customs rules, which would have been the first global trade
reform in two decades but was blocked by India's demands for
concessions on agricultural stockpiling.
"We have not been able to find a solution that would allow
us to bridge that gap," WTO Director-General Roberto Azevedo
told trade diplomats in Geneva just two hours before the final
deadline for a deal.
"Of course it is true that everything remains in play until
midnight, but at present there is no workable solution on the
table, and I have no indication that one will be forthcoming."
The deadline passed without a breakthrough. WTO ministers
had already agreed the global reform of customs procedures known
as "trade facilitation" last December, but it needed to be put
into the WTO rule book by July 31.
Most diplomats saw that as rubber-stamping a unique success
in the WTO's 19 year history, which according to some estimates
would add $1 trillion and 21 million jobs to the world economy,
so they were shocked when India unveiled its veto.
Trade experts say Thursday's failure is likely to end the
era of trying to cobble together global trade agreements and to
accelerate efforts by smaller groups of like-minded nations to
liberalise trade among themselves. India has been vocal in
opposing such moves, making its veto even more surprising.
"Today's developments suggest that there is little hope for
truly global trade talks to take place," said Jake Colvin at the
National Foreign Trade Council, a leading U.S. business group.
"The vast majority of countries who understand the
importance of modernizing trade rules and keeping their promises
will have to pick up the pieces and figure out how to move
forward."
Some nations have already discussed a plan to exclude India
from the agreement and push ahead regardless, and the
International Chamber of Commerce urged officials to "make it
happen."
"Our message is clear. Get back to the table, save this deal
and get the multilateral trade agenda back on the road to
completion sooner rather than later," ICC Secretary General John
Danilovich said.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, on a visit to New Delhi,
had earlier said he was hopeful that differences between India
and much of the rest of the world could be resolved.
But after Azevedo's speech, U.S. Ambassador to the WTO
Michael Punke was downbeat.
"We're obviously sad and disappointed that a very small
handful of countries were unwilling to keep their commitments
from the December conference in Bali, and we agree with the
Director-General that that action has put this institution on
very uncertain new ground," Punke told reporters.
India had insisted that, in exchange for signing the trade
facilitation agreement, it must see more progress on a parallel
pact giving it more freedom to subsidise and stockpile food
grains than is allowed by WTO rules. It got support from Cuba,
Venezuela and Bolivia.
India's new nationalist government has insisted that a
permanent agreement on its subsidised food stockpiling must be
in place at the same time as the trade facilitation deal, well
ahead of a 2017 target set last December in Bali.
Kerry, whose visit to India was aimed at revitalising
bilateral ties but was overshadowed by the standoff, said the
United States understood India's position that it needs to
provide food security for its poor but India would lose out if
it refused to maintained its veto.
DEAL WITHOUT INDIA?
Diplomats say India could technically attract a trade
dispute if it caused the deal to collapse, although nobody
wanted to threaten legal action at this stage. The summer break
will give diplomats time to mull options, including moving ahead
without India.
Technical details would still have to be ironed out, but
there was a "credible core group" that would be ready to start
talking about a such a deal in September, a source involved in
the discussions said.
"What began as a murmur has become a much more active
discussion in Geneva and I think that there are a lot of members
in town right now that have reached the reluctant conclusion
that that may be the only way to go," he said.
An Australian trade official with knowledge of the talks
said a group of countries including the United States, European
Union, Australia, Japan, Canada and Norway began discussing the
possibility in Geneva on Wednesday afternoon.
New Delhi cannot be deliberately excluded, since that would
mean other countries slowing down containers destined for India,
but if it becomes a "free-rider" it will add another nail in the
coffin of attempts to hammer out global trade reform.
Trade diplomats had previously said they were reluctant to
consider the idea of the all-but-India option, but momentum
behind the trade facilitation pace means it may be hard to stop.
Many countries, including China and Brazil, have already
notified the WTO of steps they plan to take to implement the
customs accord immediately.
Other nations have begun bringing the rules into domestic
law, and the WTO has set up a funding mechanism to assist. But
WTO head Azevedo said he feared that while major economies had
options open to them, the poorest would be left behind.
"If the system fails to function properly then the smallest
nations will be the biggest losers," he said. "It would be a
tragic outcome for those economies - and therefore a tragic
outcome for us all."
(Additional reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh, Manoj Kumar and
Krista Mahr in New Delhi, Matt Siegel in Sydney and Krista
Hughes in Washington DC; Writing by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by
Mike Collett-White and Grant McCool)