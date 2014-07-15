(Adds details, quotes)
By Manoj Kumar
NEW DELHI, July 15 India's top trade official
said the government would not block the world's first global
trade deal over lack of progress on food subsidy talks,
clarifying New Delhi's stance after an earlier threat to derail
the deal.
The deal struck in December in Bali to lower trade barriers
was the World Trade Organization's first global agreement since
it was created in 1995 and revived global talks after the
failure of the Doha round.
Member countries are due to sign a protocol that is a step
towards implementation by July 31.
But India has criticised the pact for putting trade
facilitation ahead of a compromise on agricultural subsidies, a
crucial issue for a country that stockpiles food for its poor.
The disagreement over subsidies has raised fears that India
would not ratify the pact reached in Bali, derailing the latest
effort to free up to $1 trillion in global trade flows.
Trade Secretary Rajeev Kher told reporters progress on food
stockpiling was not a condition for signing the protocol, but
reiterated India's position that its concerns on food stock
piles should be addressed along with trade facilitation.
"We are not saying there should be no deal. We are simply
asking them to address our concerns," Kher said.
Kher said India wanted talks on food security to progress at
the same pace as trade facilitiation.
Nirmala Sitharaman, the country's commerce minister, last
week told the Financial Times that India would not back that
protocol as it was unhappy with the progress of talks on food
security that ministers also committed to in Bali.
New Delhi had agreed to back the pact on a promise that its
concerns related to food subsidies would be addressed.
While it wants a permanent exemption from the WTO rules, the
trade deal has set 2017 as the deadline for recommending a
permanent solution pertaining to food security.
