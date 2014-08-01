SYDNEY/GENEVA Aug 1 Several member states of the
World Trade Organisation voiced frustration after India's
demands for concessions on agricultural stockpiling led to the
collapse of the first major global trade reform pact in two
decades.
WTO ministers had already agreed the global reform of
customs procedures known as "trade facilitation" in Bali,
Indonesia, last December, but were unable to overcome last
minute Indian objections and get it into the WTO rule book by
the July 31 deadline.
"We have not been able to find a solution that would allow
us to bridge that gap," WTO Director-General Roberto Azevedo
told trade diplomats in Geneva, just two hours before the final
deadline for a deal lapsed at midnight (2200 GMT Thursday).
Most diplomats had expected the pact to be rubber-stamped
this week, marking a unique success in the WTO's 19-year history
which according to some estimates would add $1 trillion and 21
million jobs to the world economy.
They were shocked when India unveiled its veto and the
eleventh-hour failure drew strong criticism, as well as
rumblings about the future of the organisation and the
multilateral system it underpins.
"Australia is deeply disappointed that it has not been
possible to meet the deadline. This failure is a great blow to
the confidence revived in Bali that the WTO can deliver
negotiated outcomes," Australian Trade Minister Andrew Robb said
on Friday.
"There are no winners from this outcome - least of all those
in developing countries which would see the biggest gains."
But the momentum on trade facilitation reforms means it may
be hard to stop and some nations have already discussed a plan
to exclude India from the agreement and push ahead regardless.
An Australian trade official involved in the talks, who
requested anonymity to speak more candidly, said officials were
exhausted with the process and that there was already discussion
about major reforms at the WTO and the Doha Round of trade
negotiations, which began in 2001.
"Some see it as a final trigger for ending Doha and pressing
ahead with plurilateral reform, leave behind those that don't
want to come along," he said.
LET THOSE WHO WANT TO DO IT, DO IT
India had insisted that, in exchange for signing the trade
facilitation agreement, it must see more progress on a parallel
pact giving it more freedom to subsidise and stockpile food
grains than is allowed by WTO rules.
India's new nationalist government has insisted that a
permanent agreement on its subsidised food stockpiling must be
in place at the same time as the trade facilitation deal, well
ahead of a 2017 target set last December in Bali.
After Azevedo's speech, U.S. Ambassador to the WTO Michael
Punke was downbeat.
"We're obviously sad and disappointed that a very small
handful of countries were unwilling to keep their commitments
from the December conference in Bali, and we agree with the
Director-General that that action has put this institution on
very uncertain new ground," Punke told reporters.
But some nations, including the United States, European
Union, Australia, Japan and Norway, have already discussed a
plan to exclude India from the agreement and push ahead,
officials involved in the talks said.
A Japanese official familiar with the situation said that
while Tokyo reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining and
strengthening the multilateral trade system, it was frustrated
that such a small group of countries had stymied the
overwhelming consensus.
"The future of the Doha Round including the Bali package is
unclear at this stage," he said.
Asked about going ahead without India, he said: "I think it
is all too premature to talk about specifics at this stage."
The failure of the agreement should signal a move away from
monolithic single undertaking agreements that have defined the
body for decades, Peter Gallagher, an expert on free trade and
the WTO at the University of Adelaide, told Reuters.
"I think it is certainly premature to speak about the death
of the WTO. I hope we've got to the point where a little bit
more realism is going to enter into the negotiating procedures,"
he said.
"It's 153 countries. We can't all move at the same speed on
the same things, and it's time to let those that want to do it,
do it."
