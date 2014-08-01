* Senior Indian trade ministry official says WTO deal not
dead
* Comment comes after India derails global trade talks over
food security objections
* Future of WTO was uncertain after 11th-hour failure
* Bloc of member states says could exclude India, forge
ahead
By Manoj Kumar and Tom Miles
NEW DELHI/GENEVA, Aug 1 India is willing to sign
a global trade deal, which it has torpedoed, if other World
Trade Organization members can agree to its parallel demand for
concessions on stockpiling food, senior officials in New Delhi
said on Friday.
The deadline to sign the WTO pact to ease worldwide customs
rules lapsed at midnight in Geneva on Thursday after India
demanded that the group also finalise an agreement giving it
more freedom to subsidise and stockpile food grains than is
allowed by WTO rules.
It was not immediately clear if the latest comments by
Indian officials would open a window for the deal to be
resurrected.
In Geneva, a trade diplomat from a developing nation said:
"The trust that countries have in what India says is going to be
significantly diminished."
The officials in New Delhi said the deal could be signed as
early as September.
"It is ridiculous to say the Bali deal is dead," said a
senior official at India's trade ministry, referring to the
Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA) pact that was agreed on the
Indonesian island of Bali last year.
"We are totally committed to the TFA, and only asking for an
agreement on food security," said the official, who cannot be
identified under briefing rules.
Another trade official said: "We expect that the (WTO)
director general will call a meeting in September and we are
ready to sign the deal in September itself, provided TFA and
food security issues are passed together. We are quite hopeful
for the deal."
DAMAGING INDIA'S IMAGE?
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, who was on a visit to
India, told Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier on Friday that
India's refusal to sign the trade deal had undermined the
country's image.
"Failure to sign the Trade Facilitation Agreement sent a
confusing signal and undermined the very image Prime Minister
Modi is trying to send about India," a U.S. State Department
official told reporters after Kerry's meeting with Modi.
Several WTO member states voiced frustration after India's
demands led to the collapse of the first major global trade
reform pact in two decades.
WTO ministers had already agreed the global reform of
customs procedures known as "trade facilitation" in Bali last
December, but were unable to overcome last-minute Indian
objections and get it into the WTO rule book by a July 31
deadline.
India has insisted that, in exchange for signing the trade
facilitation agreement, it must see more progress on the
parallel pact.
India's new nationalist government has insisted that a
permanent agreement on its subsidised food stockpiling must be
in place at the same time as the trade facilitation deal, well
ahead of a 2017 target set in Bali last year.
Most diplomats had expected the pact to be rubber-stamped
this week, marking a unique success in the WTO's 19-year history
which, according to some estimates, would add $1 trillion and 21
million jobs to the world economy.
India calls these estimates highly exaggerated.
The diplomats were shocked when India revealed its veto and
the eleventh-hour failure drew strong criticism, as well as
rumblings about the future of the organisation and the
multilateral system it underpins.
"Australia is deeply disappointed that it has not been
possible to meet the deadline. This failure is a great blow to
the confidence revived in Bali that the WTO can deliver
negotiated outcomes," Australian Trade Minister Andrew Robb
said. "There are no winners from this outcome - least of all
those in developing countries which would see the biggest
gains."
MOVE ON WITHOUT INDIA
Some countries, including the United States, the European
Union, Australia, Japan and Norway, have already discussed a
plan to exclude India from the facilitation agreement and push
ahead regardless, officials involved in the talks said.
An Australian trade official involved in the talks said
officials were exhausted with the process and that there was
already discussion about major reforms at the WTO and the Doha
Round of trade negotiations, which began in 2001.
"Some see it as a final trigger for ending Doha and pressing
ahead with plurilateral reform, leave behind those that don't
want to come along," he said.
A Japanese official familiar with the situation said that
while Tokyo reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining and
strengthening the multilateral trade system, it was frustrated
that such a small group of countries had stymied the
overwhelming consensus.
"The future of the Doha Round including the Bali package is
unclear at this stage," he said.
New Zealand Minister of Overseas Trade, Tim Groser, told
Reuters there had been "too much drama" surrounding the
negotiations and added that any talk of excluding India was
"naive" and counterproductive.
"India is the second biggest country by population, a vital
part of the world economy and will become even more important.
The idea of excluding India is ridiculous.
"I don't want to be too critical of the Indians. We have to
try and pull this together and at the end of the day putting
India into a box would not be productive," he added.
Still, the failure of the agreement should signal a move
away from monolithic single undertaking agreements that have
defined the body for decades, Peter Gallagher, an expert on free
trade and the WTO at the University of Adelaide, told Reuters.
"I think it's certainly premature to speak about the death
of the WTO. I hope we've got to the point where a little bit
more realism is going to enter into the negotiating procedures,"
he said.
"It's 153 countries. We can't all move at the same speed on
the same things, and it's time to let those that want to do it,
do it."
(Additional reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh and Sanjeev Miglani
in New Delhi, Matthew Siegel in Sydney, Tom Miles in Geneva,
Linda Sieg in Tokyo, Gyles Beckford in Wellington and Krista
Hughes in Washington DC; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)