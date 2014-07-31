GENEVA, July 31 The World Trade Organization failed on Thursday to reach a global deal to standardise customs rules, which would have been the first global trade reform in two decades but was blocked by India's demands for concessions on agricultural stockpiling.

"We have not been able to find a solution that would allow us to bridge that gap," WTO Director-General Roberto Azevedo told trade diplomats at a meeting in Geneva just two hours before the final deadline for a deal. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Mark Heinrich)