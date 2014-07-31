SYDNEY, July 31 A group of World Trade
Organization (WTO) members has informally discussed adopting a
global overhaul of customs rules without India if New Delhi goes
ahead with threats to block the deal, sources familiar with the
talks said on Thursday.
India has demanded the deal, which must be approved on
Thursday, be accompanied by a parallel agreement giving it more
freedom to subsidise and stockpile food grains than currently
allowed under WTO rules.
The ultimatum revived doubts about the future of the WTO as
a negotiating body and many diplomats said New Delhi's stance
could derail the whole process of world trade liberalisation,
leading to some nations discussing the last-resort idea of
excluding India from the deal.
"If India does end up blocking (on Thursday) there is
already a group of members who are interested in pursuing that
path," a source involved in the discussions said.
"A dozen or so" of the WTO's 160 members had informally
discussed pushing ahead with the trade facilitation agreement on
a plurilateral basis, or with less than 100 percent
participation, the source said. The WTO says a successful deal
could add $1 trillion to the global economy and create 21
million jobs.
