BRIEF-Capital First enters investment agreement with Sienna Systems Resources and promoter of Sienna
* Says entered into investment agreement with Sienna Systems Resources Private Limited and promoter of sienna
GENEVA, July 31 World Trade Organization ambassadors met late on Thursday with less than three hours to persuade India to drop its objections to the first global trade deal in two decades, but U.S. envoy Michael Punke said he was not optimistic of a breakthrough.
"I'm not expecting good news but I'll go listen," he told Reuters as he entered the meeting in Geneva. Another senior ambassador said: "It's difficult, very difficult." (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Alison Williams)
* Says entered into investment agreement with Sienna Systems Resources Private Limited and promoter of sienna
Apr 27 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.70 percent on Thursday compared with 6.69 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.17 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -