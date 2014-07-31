GENEVA, July 31 World Trade Organization ambassadors met late on Thursday with less than three hours to persuade India to drop its objections to the first global trade deal in two decades, but U.S. envoy Michael Punke said he was not optimistic of a breakthrough.

"I'm not expecting good news but I'll go listen," he told Reuters as he entered the meeting in Geneva. Another senior ambassador said: "It's difficult, very difficult." (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Alison Williams)