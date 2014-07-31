(Adds details, background)
GENEVA, July 31 World Trade Organization
ambassadors met late on Thursday with less than three hours to
persuade India to drop its objections to the first global trade
deal in two decades, but U.S. envoy Michael Punke said he was
not optimistic of a breakthrough.
"I'm not expecting good news but I'll go listen," he told
Reuters as he entered the meeting in Geneva. Another senior
ambassador said: "It's difficult, very difficult."
India's Ambassador Anjali Prasad declined to comment.
Other trade diplomats said that they did not know what to
expect from the meeting but suspected there was too little time
left to meet India's demand that the WTO put on hold the
adoption of an global agreement on streamlining customs rules.
India has said it will veto that deal if rules to allow it
to stockpile subsidised crops are not given greater attention.
Some diplomats said they thought WTO Director-General
Roberto Azevedo was speaking directly to ministers in New Delhi
to try to hammer out a compromise.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Secretary of Commerce
Penny Pritzker are visiting the Indian capital and have pressed
the Indian government not to block progress.
But even if such behind-the-scenes talks resulted in a
possible agreement, there would not be enough time for diplomats
in Geneva to discuss the proposal with their capitals.
Azevedo arrived almost 40 minutes after the scheduled start
of the meeting and, looking solemn, went in to address the
ambassadors without speaking to journalists.
