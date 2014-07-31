NEW DELHI, July 31 India's position on linking a global trade facilitation deal with progress on a food stockpiling pact remained unchanged, government officials said on Thursday, hours before a WTO deadline was set to expire.

"India's stand at WTO remains firm," Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told reporters, as efforts intensified to save the deal which the WTO says could add $1 trillion to the global economy and create 21 million jobs. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Mike Collett-White)