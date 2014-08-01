GENEVA Aug 1 India's tough diplomacy blocked a
landmark world trade treaty late on Thursday, despite last-ditch
talks to rescue what would have been the first global trade
reform since the creation of the World Trade Organization 19
years ago.
Trade diplomats in Geneva have said they are
"flabbergasted", "astonished" and "dismayed" and described
India's position as "hostage-taking" and "suicidal". Here are
nine reasons why they say India's stance made no sense.
1. India has been a vocal backer of world trade reform. It
has criticised the small clubs of countries, led by the United
States and European Union, that lost patience with the slow pace
of global reforms and started to discuss faster liberalising of
trade in certain areas, such as services and information
technology products. India is not in any of these groups. But
Thursday's veto is likely to give them even more momentum as
hope of a global trade pact, long in doubt, appears to be over.
2. India's veto may be the beginning of the end for the WTO.
Trade experts say that if the WTO's 20-year-old rulebook does
not evolve, more and more trade will be governed by new regional
agreements such as the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which will
have their own rules and systems of resolving disputes. That
could lead to a fragmented world of separate trade blocs.
3. India's new government was widely seen as being
pro-business. And yet it blocked a deal on "trade facilitation",
a worldwide streamlining of customs rules that would cut
container handling times, guarantee standard procedures for
getting goods to and from their destinations and kill off vast
amounts of paperwork at borders around the world. Some estimates
said it would add $1 trillion to the world economy as well as 21
million jobs, 18 million of them in developing countries.
4. Nobody else was negotiating. Thursday's meeting was
simply supposed to formally adopt the final trade negotiation
text into the WTO rulebook, following its agreement by ministers
at a meeting in Bali last December. India's then Trade Minister
Anand Sharma hailed the Bali deal as a landmark in the history
of the WTO. "We were able to arrive at a balanced outcome which
secures our supreme national interest," Sharma said at the time.
India did not hint at any further objection until days before it
wielded its veto, and even then it made no concrete demands
until the WTO meeting to adopt the new rules was in progress.
5. India did not object to the deal it vetoed. Its
objections were unconnected to trade facilitation. It blocked
the trade facilitation deal to try to get what it wanted on
something else: food security.
6. India had already got what it wanted on food security. At
Bali, it forced a big concession from the United States and
European Union, which initially strongly opposed its demands,
but agreed that India could stockpile food at subsidised prices,
reversing the trend of trying to reduce and remove
trade-distorting food subsidies globally. The arrangement was
temporary, but the WTO agreed to work towards a permanent
solution within four years, by the end of 2017.
7. India's demands reversed its previous position. India
blocked the trade facilitation deal because it wanted the WTO to
move to a permanent solution more quickly than the four-year
timeline. But diplomats say that India was offered a two-year
timeframe before Bali but it insisted on four.
8. India's veto could put it in legal danger. As part of the
Bali deal, India won a pledge that nobody would bring a trade
dispute to challenge its food stockpiling programme, which is
widely thought to have broken the WTO rules. However, diplomats
say that Bali was a "package" of 10 agreements, and the only
legally binding part was trade facilitation. If that fails, the
package unravels, and India may lose its protection.
9. India was isolated. Cuba, Venezuela and Bolivia voiced
support, but diplomats say other big developing countries such
as Russia, China and Brazil, as well as India's neighbour
Pakistan, were among the chief opponents of its veto. Poorer
countries stand to lose most, WTO chief Roberto Azevedo told the
WTO meeting after the deal collapsed. "They're the ones with
fewer options, who are at risk of being left behind. They're the
ones that may no longer have a seat at the table."
(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)