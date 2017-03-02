MUMBAI, March 2 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Virtual
reality - used in gaming to bring players close to the action -
is for the first time being deployed to fight human
trafficking, with a documentary chronicling one girl's descent
into the Indian sex trade.
The documentary uses so-called VR technology to immerse
viewers into the reality of life for a young country girl who is
married off by her father then trafficked into a brothel.
"Virtual reality is a powerful form of storytelling and the
cause will get more attention from the world over," Hannah
Norling, of My Choices Foundation, told the Thomson Reuters
Foundation on Thursday.
The non-profit foundation partnered with the charitable arm
of a U.S. virtual reality tech firm, Oculus, to make the film,
which will premiere at a Texas film festival this month.
The team hopes to zero in one life to create greater empathy
with all victims of trafficking, estimated to total nearly 21
million people worldwide. Of these, an estimated 4.5 million
people are forced into sex work, most of them women and girls.
'Notes to My Father' tells the story of one such victim, who
narrates to her father the horror of being trafficked.
The 11-minute documentary gives a 360-degree view of village
life as she recounts her abduction-to-escape journey that spans
the two Indian states of Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.
"Using virtual reality was a strategic choice as it gives a
first person experience of another person's experience. It is
emerging as the number one tool to help people engage and
react," said Norling.
The film can be viewed using a VR headset that gives viewers
the perception of being physically close to the characters.
The technology has previously been used to document gritty
social causes and found to be effective, with a film chronicling
a Syrian refugee in Jordan helping raise funds for Unicef.
The documentary will be released on Facebook by September
and screened in rural India, Norling said, part of a wider
campaign to educate fathers about sex trafficking.
A My Choices Foundation study found 90 percent of trafficked
girls came from the most marginalised communities, and that any
decision to release a girl usually rested with the father.
The girl featured in the documentary was married off at 13
by her father who wanted to give her a better life.
"He played a role in her trafficking unintentionally,"
Norling said.
The husband became abusive and the girl was vulnerable when
the traffickers befriended, drugged then abducted her.
"The entire time she was gone from home, he worked in brick
kilns for money and went looking for her. He was a good father."
(Reporting by Roli Srivastava; Editing by Lyndsay Griffiths.
Please credit Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of
Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women’s rights,
trafficking, property rights, climate change and resilience.
Visit news.trust.org)