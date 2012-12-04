* Growing middle classes drive voracious demand for maids
By Nita Bhalla
NEW DELHI, Dec 4 (TrustLaw) - Inside the crumbling housing
estates of Shivaji Enclave, amid the boys playing cricket and
housewives chatting from their balconies, winding staircases
lead to places where lies a darker side to India's economic
boom.
Three months ago, police rescued Theresa Kerketa from one of
these tiny two-roomed flats. For four years, she was kept here
by a placement agency for domestic maids, in between stints as a
virtual slave to Delhi's middle-class homes.
"They sent me many places - I don't even know the names of
the areas," said Kerketa, 45, from a village in Chhattisgarh
state in central India. "Fifteen days here, one month there. The
placement agent kept making excuses and kept me working. She
took all my salary."
Often beaten and locked in the homes she was sent to,
Kerketa was forced to work long hours and denied contact with
her family. She was not informed when her father and husband
died. The police eventually found her when a concerned relative
went to a local charity, which traced the agency and rescued her
together with the police.
Abuse of migrant maids from Africa and Asia in the Middle
East and parts of Southeast Asia is commonly reported.
But the story of Kerketa is the story of many maids and
nannies in India, where a surging demand for domestic help is
fuelling a business that, in large part, thrives on human
trafficking by unregulated placement agencies.
As long as there are no laws to regulate the placement
agencies or even define the rights of India's unofficially
estimated 90 million domestic workers, both traffickers and
employers may act with impunity, say child and women's rights
activists and government officials.
Activists say the offences are on the rise and link it
directly to the country's economic boom over the last two
decades.
"Demand for maids is increasing because of the rising
incomes of families who now have money to pay for people to
cook, clean and look after their children," says Bhuwan Ribhu
from Bachpan Bachao Andolan (Save the Childhood Movement), the
charity that helped rescue Kerketa.
Economic reforms that began in the early 1990s have
transformed the lifestyles of many Indian families. Now almost
30 percent of India's 1.2 billion people are middle class and
this is expected to surge to 45 percent by 2020.
Yet as people get wealthier, more women go out to work and
more and more families live on their own without relatives to
help them, the voracious demand for maids has outstripped
supply.
BEHIND CLOSED DOORS
There are no reliable figures for how many people are
trafficked for domestic servitude. The Indian government says
126,321 trafficked children were rescued from domestic work in
2011/12, a rise of almost 27 percent from the previous year.
Activists say if you include women over 18 years, the figure
could run into the hundreds of thousands.
The abuse is difficult to detect as it is hidden within
average houses and apartments, and under-reported, because
victims are often too fearful to go to the police. There were
3,517 incidents relating to human trafficking in India in 2011,
says the National Crime Records Bureau, compared to 3,422 the
previous year.
Conviction rates for typical offences related to trafficking
- bonded labour, sexual exploitation, child labour and illegal
confinement - are also low at around 20 percent. Cases can take
up to two years to come to trial, by which time victims have
returned home and cannot afford to return to come to court.
Police investigations can be shoddy due to a lack of training
and awareness about the seriousness of the crime.
Under pressure from civil society groups as well as media
reports of cases of women and children trafficked not just to be
maids, but also for prostitution and industrial labour,
authorities have paid more attention in recent years.
In 2011, the government began setting up specialised
anti-human trafficking units in police stations throughout the
country.
There are now 225 units and another 110 due next year whose
job it is to collect intelligence, maintain a database of
offenders, investigate reports of missing persons and partner
with charities in raids to rescue victims.
Parveen Kumari, director in charge of anti-trafficking at
the ministry of home affairs, says so far, around 1,500 victims
have been rescued from brick kilns, carpet weaving and
embroidery factories, brothels, placement agencies and houses.
"We realise trafficking is a bigger issue now with greater
demand for labour in the cities and these teams will help," said
Kumari. "The placement agencies are certainly under the radar."
NATIONAL HEADLINES
The media is full of reports of minors and women lured from
their villages by promises of a good life as maids in the
cities. They are often sent by agencies to work in homes in
Delhi, and its satellite towns such as Noida and Gurgaon, where
they face a myriad of abuses.
In April, a 13-year-old maid heard crying for help from the
balcony of a second floor flat in a residential complex in
Delhi's Dwarka area became a national cause celebre.
The girl, from Jharkhand state, had been locked in for six
days while her employers went holidaying in Thailand. She was
starving and had bruises all over her body.
The child, who had been sold by a placement agency, is now
in a government boarding school as her parents are too poor to
look after her. The employers deny maltreatment, and the case is
under investigation, said Shakti Vahini, the Delhi-based child
rights charity which helped rescue her.
In October, the media reported the plight of a 16-year-old
girl from Assam, who was also rescued by police and Shakti
Vahini from a house in Delhi's affluent Punjabi Bagh area. She
had been kept inside the home for four years by her employer, a
doctor. She said he would rape her and then give her emergency
contraceptive pills. The doctor has disappeared.
ONE ON EVERY BLOCK
Groups like Save the Children and ActionAid estimate there
are 2,300 placement agencies in Delhi alone, and less than
one-sixth are legitimate.
"There are so many agencies and we hear so many stories, but
we are not like that. We don't keep the maids' salaries and all
are over 18," said Purno Chander Das, owner of Das Nurse Bureau,
which provides nurses and maids in Delhi's Tughlakabad village.
The Das Nurse Bureau is registered with authorities - unlike
many agencies operating from rented rooms or flats in slums or
poorer neighbourhoods like Shivaji Enclave in west Delhi. It is
often to these places that maids are brought until a job is
found.
There are no signboards, but neighbours point out the
apartments that house the agencies and talk of the comings and
goings of girls who stay for one or two days before being taken
away.
"There is at least one agency in every block," says Rohit, a
man in his twenties, who lives in one of scores of dilapidated
government-built apartment blocks in Shivaji Enclave.
With a commission fee of up to 30,000 rupees ($550) and a
maids' monthly salary of up to 5,000 rupees ($90), an agency can
make more than $1,500 annually for each girl, say
anti-trafficking groups.
A ledger recovered after one police raid, shown by the
charity Bachpan Bachao Andolan to Thomson Reuters Foundation,
had the names, passport pictures and addresses of 111 girls from
villages in far-away states like West Bengal, Jharkhand, Assam
and Chhattisgarh, most of them minors.
The Delhi state government has written a draft bill to help
regulate and monitor placement agencies and has invited civil
society groups to provide feedback.
But anti-trafficking groups say what is really needed a
country-wide law for these agencies, which are not just
mushrooming in cities like Delhi but also Mumbai and other towns
and cities.
The legislation would specify minimum wages, proper living
and working conditions and a mechanism for financial redress for
unpaid salaries. It would also specify that placement agencies
keep updated record of all domestic workers which would subject
to routine inspection by the labour department.
In the meantime, victims like Theresa Kerketa just want to
warn others.
"The agencies and their brokers tell you lies. They trap you
in the city where you have no money and know no one," said
Kerketa, now staying with a relative in a slum on the outskirts
of south Delhi as she awaits compensation.
"I will go back and tell others. It is better to stay in
your village, be beaten by your husband and live as a poor
person, than come to the city and suffer at the hands of the
rich."
