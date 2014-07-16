NEW DELHI, July 16 Swiss-based Trafigura has
launched an online store in India to sell aluminium, copper and
other metals, seeking a slice of the $8 billion market and
becoming the first big commodities trader to cater to hordes of
small manufacturers dotting the country.
Trafigura, co-founded by French billionaire
Claude Dauphin, said it has been drawn in by India's primary
metals market that is forecast to grow at up to 8 percent a
year.
Small and medium businesses contribute to more than a third
of the market, but most of them depend on traditional methods of
procurement. Per-capita consumption of nearly all metals in
India, Asia's third-largest economy, is far below world levels.
The online store, named Lykos, will sell consignments of 1
to 24 tonnes of aluminium, copper, lead, nickel, tin and zinc at
index-linked prices, Trafigura said in a statement on Wednesday.
"There is a strong demand for refined metals such as
aluminium, copper and zinc in smaller lot sizes, but currently
the market suffers from lack of automation, erratic supply, poor
quality control, complex transportation logistics and opaque
pricing," said Raoul Bajaj, chief executive of Trafigura India.
Customers will have to take delivery from warehouses newly
built near manufacturing centres in the states of Gujarat,
Rajasthan and West Bengal. More warehouses are planned.
Trafigura's move comes as storage of metals is in focus
globally. The company and other metal merchants, Wall Street
banks and the London Metal Exchange face more than two dozen
class-action lawsuits alleging they artificially restricted
supplies from warehouses and inflated aluminium and zinc prices.
They have all denied the allegations.
More recently, Chinese authorities have launched an
investigation into whether a private metals trading firm,
Decheng Mining, and its related companies used fake warehouse
receipts at Qingdao Port to obtain multiple loans secured
against a single cargo of metal. Decheng has not commented on
the probe.
Trafigura, incorporated in the Netherlands, has a vast
portfolio of assets from African petrol stations, Texas docks to
a Brazilian port and iron ore terminal, a private equity
vehicle, vast offtake deals and almost 9,000 employees across 58
countries.
(Reporting by Krishna N Das; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)