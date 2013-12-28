NEW DELHI Dec 28 At least 23 people were killed
on Saturday in a fire on a train in southern India, authorities
said.
The train was on its way from the city of Bangalore to
Nanded in the western state of Maharashtra. The driver stopped
the train when he saw flames coming out of an air-conditioned
coach, media reports said.
"The fire has now been brought under control but there are
casualties ... the authorities have gone inside the coach,"
Arunendra Kumar, the chairman of India's Railway Board, told
Reuters Television.
He said 23 bodies had been found.
The cause was not immediately known.
Trains are the main means of travel for most people making
long journeys in India and the system carries 18 million people
a day. However, the railways have been plagued for decades by
low investment, a patchy safety record and frequent delays.
Several were injured in the fire, media said. The Hindu
newspaper said 40 people managed to escape the coach that caught
fire in the early hours.
