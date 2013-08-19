NEW DELHI Aug 19 A train killed at least 10 people crossing a railway track in eastern India on Monday, triggering a protest by passengers who beat the driver unconscious, attacked other staff and torched a carriage, officials and media said.

One report put the death toll at 22, with dozens injured.

Railways spokesman Anil Saxena said that some of those hit by the express train were Hindu pilgrims who had left two trains at Dhamara station, 180 km (110 miles) east of Patna, the capital of Bihar state.

"Passengers got out of the train, came on the track and they were moving on that track. That is the time they got run over," Arunendra Kumar, chairman of the Railway Board, told a news conference in New Delhi.

About 40 people on average die every day on India's vast but decrepit railway network. Many of the victims are slum dwellers who live near the lines and use them as open toilets. Some passengers fall off overcrowded commuter trains. (Reporting By Sruthi Gottipati; Editing by Nick Macfie)