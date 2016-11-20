NEW DELHI Nov 20 A train travelling between the northeastern city of Patna and the central city of Indore derailed early on Sunday, killing at least 30 people, a railway official said.

No confirmed casualty figures were immediately available, but local media reported that around 45 people were killed in the incident.

Rajnath Singh, India's Home Minister said the Patna- Indore Express train had derailed near Kanpur, in northern India and that the National Disaster Response Force was overseeing the rescue efforts. (Reporting by Rupam Jain; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)