PUKHRAYAN, India/NEW DELHI Nov 21 Indian rescue
workers picked their way through the last of the mangled
carriages of a derailed train on Monday to pull out more bodies
from a disaster that killed at least 133 people and injured more
than 200.
The derailment was India's deadliest train crash since 2010
and has renewed concern about the poor safety standard of the
state-run network, which is a lifeline for millions of Indians
but has suffered from chronic underinvestment.
The largely colonial-era system, the world's fourth largest,
carries about 23 million people every day. But it is saturated
and ageing badly. Average speeds top just 50 km/h and train
accidents are common.
Sunday's crash is a stark reminder of how hard it will be
for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fulfil his promise to
transform the railways into a more efficient, safer network
befitting India's economic power.
Modi this year pledged record levels of investment and has
announced a new high-speed line funded by Japan, but little
progress has been made on upgrading tracks or installing modern
signalling equipment on the main network.
He has also shied away from raising highly subsidised fares
that leave the railways with next to nothing for investment - by
some analyst estimates, the railways need 20 trillion rupees
($293.34 billion) of investment by 2020.
Police at the accident site in the northern state of Uttar
Pradesh said they were still searching through the last of 14
carriages that derailed in the early hours of Sunday while most
of the more than 500 passengers were asleep.
"We have cleared 13 derailed carriages from the tracks but
the last carriage is the most difficult to search," said Amit
Chaudhary, a senior police official at Pukhrayan, 65 km (40
miles) from the northern city of Kanpur. "Maybe seven or eight
bodies are in the last carriage."
Railway official Amit Malvi said more than 150 people had
been admitted to government hospitals and several were in
critical condition.
Authorities are looking into the possibility a fractured
track caused the train to roll off the rails on its journey
between the cities of Patna and Indore.
Modi on Sunday held a political rally about 210 km from the
site of the derailment. Uttar Pradesh heads to the polls early
next year in an election his Bharatiya Janata Party is vying to
win.
(Reporting by Rupam Jain and Jitendra Prakash; Writing by Tommy
Wilkes; Editing by Nick Macfie)