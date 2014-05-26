Security personnel and rescue members stand next to damaged coaches of a passenger train after a collision in Khalilabad in Uttar Pradesh May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

LUCKNOW, India A passenger train collided with a stationary goods train in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, killing at least 40 people and injuring more than 150, police and railway officials said.

Mangled passenger coaches climbed on top of the goods train and many people were trapped inside near Churaib station, in the Sant Kabir Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh, said a police spokesman in Lucknow.

Monday's crash is the latest to highlight India's ailing infrastructure, a problem that Narendra Modi, due to be sworn in as prime minister on Monday, has vowed to make a top priority.

"My condolences to families of those who lost their lives in the Gorakhdham Express tragedy. Prayers with the injured," Modi tweeted on Monday. The Gorakhdham Express is the name of the passenger train.

Modi has promised to build new inter-state highways and a network of bullet trains, as well as addressing severe electricity shortages.

At least 19 people were killed and 130 injured when a train derailed in Maharashtra earlier this month.

