KOLKATA, June 6 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - India's first
transgender college principal says her struggle to be recognised
as a "third gender" was not easy in the largely conservative
country and urged the government to provide jobs for sexual
minorities who often face discrimination and abuse.
Manabi Bandyopadhyay, 50, hit the headlines last month when
the professor of philosophy and Bengali was appointed principal
at Krishnagar Women's College in the eastern state of West
Bengal.
But Bandyopadhyay, who underwent a sex change operation in
2003 to become a woman, says her two-decade long journey to the
top of academia was fraught with jibes and harassment and called
on authorities to do more to support transgenders.
"In schools, colleges, all my life I was ridiculed for my
effeminate ways," said Bandyopadhyay, who was born under the
male name of Somnath and brought up in a village in Nadia
district.
Due to their lack of access to jobs and education, many of
India's male-to-female transgenders - also known as "hijras" -
are forced to work as sex workers or beg on the streets.
"Many of the transgenders are on the streets begging in the
absence of a job. The Supreme Court of India has ruled in our
favour and the government should think about their employment,"
Bandyopadhyay told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
In April last year, India's Supreme Court recognised
transgender as a legal third gender in a landmark ruling and
ordered the government to ensure their equal treatment.
The court ruling recognised the community as a marginalised
group and directed authorities to implement policies to improve
their socio-economic status.
This means all identity documents, including birth
certificates, passports and driving licenses must recognise the
third gender and the government must allocate a certain number
of public sector jobs, seats in schools and colleges to third
gender applicants, say lawyers.
But while the judgment was been welcomed by campaigners, it
is not being implemented across the country. Activists say the
ruling is contradicted by the court's reinstatement of a gay sex
ban that does not recognise their right to sexual relationships.
Bandyopadhyay said she suffered emotional and physical abuse
from her family and peers when she was a college student and was
even suspended by college authorities due to her refusal to
behave as a heterosexual.
"My father was never happy with my femininity and he always
taunted me. But I never gave up," she said. "It has been a long
struggle for me and I overcame it somehow."
(Reporting by Sujoy Dhar. Editing by Nita Bhalla. Please credit
the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson
Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights,
trafficking, corruption and climate change. Visit www.trust.org)