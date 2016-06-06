An Indian hotelier has set up his own transport museum, featuring vehicles from Bollywood films and royal estates, with the aim of driving museum culture to a new generation.

Located in Tauru, Haryana, some 60 kms from New Delhi, the museum boasts cars, buses, motorbikes, auto rickshaws and carriages from the 20th century that Tarun Thakral has collected and restored over 22 years.

The museum has also linked up with schools and non-governmental organisations to give students the opportunity to learn about transportation history.

