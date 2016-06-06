Ariana Grande says she is 'broken' in tweet after Manchester attack
LOS ANGELES Pop star Ariana Grande said on Monday she was "broken" five hours after a bombing killed 19 people and wounded dozens of others at her concert in Manchester, England.
An Indian hotelier has set up his own transport museum, featuring vehicles from Bollywood films and royal estates, with the aim of driving museum culture to a new generation.
Located in Tauru, Haryana, some 60 kms from New Delhi, the museum boasts cars, buses, motorbikes, auto rickshaws and carriages from the 20th century that Tarun Thakral has collected and restored over 22 years.
The museum has also linked up with schools and non-governmental organisations to give students the opportunity to learn about transportation history.
(Reporting by Reuters TV. Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Michael Perry)
LOS ANGELES Pop star Ariana Grande said on Monday she was "broken" five hours after a bombing killed 19 people and wounded dozens of others at her concert in Manchester, England.
LONDON Entertainment and sports celebrities took to social media to express sadness and shock in the aftermath of the bomb attack in Manchester that killed at least 22 people.