June 24 The Reserve Bank of India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.36 billion) of treasury bills, including 90 billion rupees of 91-day and 60 billion rupees of 364-day T-bills, on Wednesday. All traders polled expect the RBI to make full allotment at both the 91-day and 364-day T-bill auctions. ---------------------------------------------------------------- T-BILLS CUT OFF YIELD ESTIMATES 91-DAY 364-DAY ---------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS 7.6851 7.7683 MEDIAN 7.68 7.72 MEAN 7.67 7.73 HIGHEST 7.72 7.78 LOWEST 7.64 7.68 COUNT 13 13 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 63.6800 Indian rupees) (Polling by Sarmista Sen and Shaloo Prasoon Shrivastava in Bengaluru)