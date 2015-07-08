July 8 The Reserve Bank of India will sell 140 billion rupees ($2.20 billion) of Treasury bills, including 80 billion rupees of 91-day and 60 billion rupees of 364-day T-bills, on Wednesday. All traders polled expect the RBI to make full allotment at both the 91-day and 364-day T-bill auctions. ---------------------------------------------------------------- T-BILLS CUT OFF YIELD ESTIMATES 91-DAY 364-DAY ---------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS 7.5602 7.7217 MEDIAN 7.56 7.65 MEAN 7.57 7.64 HIGHEST 7.65 7.73 LOWEST 7.48 7.50 COUNT 16 16 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 63.5400 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shaloo Shrivastava and Swati Chaturvedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)