BRIEF-United Bank of India says revised overnight MCLR to 8.20 pct
* Says revised overnight MCLR to 8.20 percent w.e.f may 15
Aug 5 The Reserve Bank of India will sell 140 billion rupees ($2.19 billion) of Treasury bills on Wednesday, comprising 80 billion rupees of 91-day T-bills and 60 billion rupees of 364-day T-bills. ---------------------------------------------------------------- T-BILLS CUT OFF YIELD ESTIMATES 91-DAY 364-DAY ---------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS 7.4769 7.6172 MEDIAN 7.44 7.58 MEAN 7.44 7.58 HIGHEST 7.52 7.61 LOWEST 7.39 7.55 COUNT 14 14 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 63.8650 Indian rupees)
* March quarter consol net profit 52.8 million rupees versus loss 7.7 million rupees year ago