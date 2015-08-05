Aug 5 The Reserve Bank of India will sell 140 billion rupees ($2.19 billion) of Treasury bills on Wednesday, comprising 80 billion rupees of 91-day T-bills and 60 billion rupees of 364-day T-bills. ---------------------------------------------------------------- T-BILLS CUT OFF YIELD ESTIMATES 91-DAY 364-DAY ---------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS 7.4769 7.6172 MEDIAN 7.44 7.58 MEAN 7.44 7.58 HIGHEST 7.52 7.61 LOWEST 7.39 7.55 COUNT 14 14 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 63.8650 Indian rupees) (shaloo.shrivastava@thomsonreuters.com/ khushboo.mittal@thomsonreuters.com)