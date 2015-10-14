Oct 14 The Reserve Bank of India will sell 140
billion rupees ($2.15 billion)of treasury bills, comprising 80
billion rupees of 91-day t-bills and 60 billion rupees of
364-day t-bills on Wednesday.
----------------------------------------------------------------
T-BILLS CUT OFF YIELD ESTIMATES
91-DAY 364-DAY
----------------------------------------------------------------
PREVIOUS 7.0612 7.1663
MEDIAN 7.06 7.15
MEAN 7.05 7.15
HIGHEST 7.06 7.17
LOWEST 7.02 7.10
COUNT 15 15
----------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 65.1300 Indian rupees)
