Oct 28 The Reserve Bank of India will sell 140 billion rupees ($2.15 billion) of treasury bills, including 80 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills and 60 billion rupees of 364-day t-bills on Wednesday. ---------------------------------------------------------------- T-BILLS CUT OFF YIELD ESTIMATES 91-DAY 364-DAY ---------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS 7.1027 7.1548 MEDIAN 7.10 7.17 MEAN 7.10 7.17 HIGHEST 7.12 7.20 LOWEST 7.09 7.15 COUNT 13 13 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 65.0800 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aaradhana Ramesh and Kailash Bathija; Editing by Anand Basu)