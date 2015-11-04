Nov 4 The Reserve Bank of India will sell 140
billion rupees ($2.13 billion)of Treasury bills, including 80
billion rupees of 91-day T-bills and 60 billion rupees of
182-day T-bills on Wednesday.
----------------------------------------------------------------
T-BILLS CUT OFF YIELD ESTIMATES
91-DAY 182-DAY
----------------------------------------------------------------
PREVIOUS 7.1027 7.1662
MEDIAN 7.10 7.16
MEAN 7.10 7.16
HIGHEST 7.15 7.20
LOWEST 7.06 7.14
COUNT 10 10
----------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 65.5750 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Aaradhana Ramesh and Krishna Eluri; Editing by
Sunil Nair)