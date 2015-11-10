Nov 10 The Reserve Bank of India will sell 140 billion rupees ($2.11 billion) of treasury bills, comprising 80 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills and 60 billion rupees of 364-day t-bills, on Tuesday. ---------------------------------------------------------------- T-BILLS CUT OFF YIELD ESTIMATES 91-DAY 364-DAY ---------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS 7.1027 7.1778 MEDIAN 7.14 7.20 MEAN 7.14 7.20 HIGHEST 7.18 7.22 LOWEST 7.10 7.17 COUNT 12 12 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 66.3800 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aaradhana Ramesh and Krishna Eluri in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)