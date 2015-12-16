Dec 16 The Reserve Bank of India will sell 140 billion rupees ($2.09 billion) of treasury bills, comprising 80 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills and 60 billion rupees of 182-day t-bills, on Wednesday. ---------------------------------------------------------------- T-BILLS CUT OFF YIELD ESTIMATES 91-DAY 182-DAY ---------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS 7.1858 7.2308 MEDIAN 7.18 7.24 MEAN 7.18 7.24 HIGHEST 7.20 7.25 LOWEST 7.17 7.22 COUNT 11 11 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 66.8850 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Siddharth Iyer; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)