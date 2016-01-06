BRIEF-Dabur India says unit entered SPA to buy D & A Cosmetics Proprietary
* Says unit Dabur South Africa entered SPA to buy D and A Cosmetics Proprietary
Jan 6 The Reserve Bank of India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.25 billion) of Treasury bills, including 90 billion rupees of 91-day T-bills and 60 billion rupees of 364-day T-bills on Wednesday.
T-BILLS CUT OFF YIELD ESTIMATES
91-DAY 364-DAY ---------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS 7.2274 7.2470 MEDIAN 7.22 7.24 MEAN 7.21 7.24 HIGHEST 7.28 7.27 LOWEST 7.12 7.18 COUNT 12 12 ----------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 66.7100 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shaloo Shrivastava and Krishna Eluri; Editing by Sunil Nair)
NEW DELHI, May 17 Indian soybean and soyoil futures rose on Wednesday, bouyed by optimism surrounding a favourable monsoon rains forecast.