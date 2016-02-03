Feb 3 The Reserve Bank of India will sell 140
billion rupees ($2.05 billion) of Treasury bills, including 80
billion rupees of 91-day T-bills and 60 billion rupees of
364-day T-bills on Wednesday.
The RBI cancelled all bids of 91-day T-bills on Jan. 27.
----------------------------------------------------------------
T-BILLS CUT OFF YIELD ESTIMATES
91-DAY 364-DAY
----------------------------------------------------------------
PREVIOUS 7.3105(Jan 20) 7.2124
MEDIAN 7.31 7.25
MEAN 7.32 7.25
HIGHEST 7.36 7.29
LOWEST 7.23 7.21
COUNT 13 13
----------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 68.2000 Indian rupees)
