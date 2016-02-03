Feb 3 The Reserve Bank of India will sell 140 billion rupees ($2.05 billion) of Treasury bills, including 80 billion rupees of 91-day T-bills and 60 billion rupees of 364-day T-bills on Wednesday. The RBI cancelled all bids of 91-day T-bills on Jan. 27. ---------------------------------------------------------------- T-BILLS CUT OFF YIELD ESTIMATES 91-DAY 364-DAY ---------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS 7.3105(Jan 20) 7.2124 MEDIAN 7.31 7.25 MEAN 7.32 7.25 HIGHEST 7.36 7.29 LOWEST 7.23 7.21 COUNT 13 13 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 68.2000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)