Feb 10 The Reserve Bank of India will sell 140 billion rupees ($2.06 billion) of Treasury bills, including 80 billion rupees of 91-day T-bills and 60 billion rupees of 182-day T-bills on Wednesday. ---------------------------------------------------------------- T-BILLS CUT OFF YIELD ESTIMATES 91-DAY 182-DAY ---------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS 7.3521 7.2308 MEDIAN 7.33 7.27 MEAN 7.33 7.26 HIGHEST 7.35 7.30 LOWEST 7.31 7.24 COUNT 11 11 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 67.9325 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)